ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading Up 10.9%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 38,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $281.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.