Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:ZHUZY opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.89. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 52-week low of C$23.44 and a 52-week high of C$23.44.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

