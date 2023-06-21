Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZHUZY opened at C$23.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.89. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 52-week low of C$23.44 and a 52-week high of C$23.44.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (ZHUZY)
- New CEO At Alibaba, Good For This Undervalued Stock?
- Range-Bound FedEx Delivers More Bad News For Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
Receive News & Ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.