Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $785,236.32 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.5 %

ZS traded down $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $148.66. 2,575,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.1% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

