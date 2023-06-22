137,050 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.49% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 22,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

