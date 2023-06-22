15,853 Shares in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.