170,747 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,128,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,668 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,109,000 after buying an additional 268,602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

