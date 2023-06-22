17,121 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

