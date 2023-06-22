1,737 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWG opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

