17,863 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

