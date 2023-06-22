18,286 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 291,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

