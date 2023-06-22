22,795 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $389,000.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $433.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

