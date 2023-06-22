3,112 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 474,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

