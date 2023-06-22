3,465 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.17. 1,293,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

