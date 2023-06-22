3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $321.89

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.89 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 294.50 ($3.77). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.80), with a volume of 903,379 shares.

3i Infrastructure Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 665.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 321.68.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

