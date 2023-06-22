3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 662,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,777. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

