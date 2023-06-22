4,530 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

