5,200 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 1,802,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

