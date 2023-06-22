65,474 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

