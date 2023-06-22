7,585 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
BATS ITA traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $116.30. 432,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.