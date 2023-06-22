7,760 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 89,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,856. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

