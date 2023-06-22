8,086 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.66. 42,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,814. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

