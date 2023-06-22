890 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,364. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.