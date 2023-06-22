A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 3.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.27% of Primoris Services worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $827,415. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PRIM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

