A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 2.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 169,321 shares of company stock worth $9,975,791. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

