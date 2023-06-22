AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Down 0.3%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 5,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPDV. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

