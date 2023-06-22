Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.41. 2,124,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462,544 shares of company stock worth $248,943,597. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

