Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 396,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,999. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

