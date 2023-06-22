Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys Shares of 4,680 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.87. 322,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

