Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.70. The company had a trading volume of 122,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.