Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Chubb stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $193.57. 176,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,868. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

