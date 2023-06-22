Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.76. The stock had a trading volume of 346,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,769. The firm has a market cap of $357.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.47.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

