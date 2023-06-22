Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 2,246,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

