abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

abrdn Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

