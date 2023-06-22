Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,268 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 33,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

