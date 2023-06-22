ACT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth $41,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 74,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

