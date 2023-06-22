ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,799 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 15.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.25. 53,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

