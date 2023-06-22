Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 5.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

