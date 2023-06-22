Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

