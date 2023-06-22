AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.