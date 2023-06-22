AHL Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 389,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,580. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

