AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.65. 103,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,807. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.