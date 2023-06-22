AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 250,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,401. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.