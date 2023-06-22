Aion (AION) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $401,125.55 and approximately $193.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00100689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

