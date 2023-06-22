Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.