Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.47

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 42082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

