Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Trading Down 1.7%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 23,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Aldebaran Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60.
