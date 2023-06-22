Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

