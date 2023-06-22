Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
