Alistair Elliott Acquires 10,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,520.79).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.18) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.63. LondonMetric Property Plc has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,886.79%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

