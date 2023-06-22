Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.29

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.29 and last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 170538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.