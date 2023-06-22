Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 1,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.